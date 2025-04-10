Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Insider Purchases £17,900 in Stock

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tracey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900 ($22,872.48).
Portmeirion Group Stock Down 5.8 %
PMP stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Portmeirion Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 121.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.90 ($3.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.80.
Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts anticipate that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current fiscal year.
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
