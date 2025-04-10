Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 1535149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

