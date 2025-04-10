Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 112,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,589. The company has a market cap of $560.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.53. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 131,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

