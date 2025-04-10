Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

About Premium Brands

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$76.59 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

