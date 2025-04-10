Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 403,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.