ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $41.17. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 3,254,121 shares.
ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 6.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
