ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $41.17. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 3,254,121 shares.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 179,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

