ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $75.36. 4,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2736 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

