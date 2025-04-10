ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.69, but opened at $70.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 680,902 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

