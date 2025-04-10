ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $22.99. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,558,089 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 11.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

