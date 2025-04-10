Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by Mizuho to Hold Rating

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

PSA traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $275.04. The company had a trading volume of 231,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

