Q1 EPS Forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

