Q2 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S Issued By HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 116.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

