Q2’s (QTWO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $76.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. Q2 has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Q2 by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,036,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.