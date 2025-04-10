Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.32 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

