Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Landstar System by 346.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 17.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.