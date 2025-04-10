Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $111,000 Stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LND. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.69. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

