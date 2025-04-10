Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
Shares of MESO stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mesoblast
Mesoblast Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.