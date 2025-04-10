Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

