Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,149,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $113,315,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after buying an additional 947,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 342,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $24,922,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

