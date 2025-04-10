Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

OMAB stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $90.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

