Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after purchasing an additional 601,151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

