QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.73. QuantumScape shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,625,060 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 in the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 462,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 396,160 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
