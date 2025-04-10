Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 118872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Randstad Stock Up 6.7 %
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Randstad Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.57%.
About Randstad
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
