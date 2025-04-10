Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells $290,179.12 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rapid7 Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Rapid7 by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

