Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A -$34.79 million -0.65 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.60

Rapport Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Rapport Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors 8426 22287 50481 1353 2.54

Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 263.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 243.75%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

