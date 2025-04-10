Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,407.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 383,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 357,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

