Rathbones Group PLC Has $208,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

