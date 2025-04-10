Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 72.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

