Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,162,292 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

