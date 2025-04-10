Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 377,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 213,377 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.