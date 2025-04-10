Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,104 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

