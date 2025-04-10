Rathbones Group PLC Takes $346,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,583 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

