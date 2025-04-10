Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,443,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.73 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

