Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $298.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $321.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

