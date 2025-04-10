Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Valero Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,808. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

