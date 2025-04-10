Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $195,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

