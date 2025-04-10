Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) vs. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $9.54 million 1.05 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.04 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Real Brands beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

