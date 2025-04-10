Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL):

4/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Blue Owl Capital was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

3/20/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Blue Owl Capital is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:OWL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 9,382,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

