Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.59. Redwire shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 182,209 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $243,872.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 310,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

