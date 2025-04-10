Redwood Park Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,372 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.