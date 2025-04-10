Redwood Park Advisors LLC Invests $41.21 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 412,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,212,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 28.2% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.