Redwood Park Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 475 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,163.5% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $177,976,000 after buying an additional 1,426,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 451,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,277,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

