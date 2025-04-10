Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 0.4% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 8.0 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

