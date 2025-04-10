Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.66.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Levi’s Stock Gains Momentum With DTC Turnaround
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Robotics Stocks That Could Benefit From U.S. Manufacturing Boom
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hims’ Weight Loss Expansion: Real Growth or Just Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.