Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

SCHY stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

