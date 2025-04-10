Redwood Park Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

