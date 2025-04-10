Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 213,600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2,483.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $51,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.31.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $271.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.