Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $64,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $482,081,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $478,349,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $559.84 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.24.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.