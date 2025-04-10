Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 15,471 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,080.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,847.13 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,982.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

