Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $54.39 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 306,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

