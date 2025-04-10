Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.38 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,906,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

